Latheefa will not be involved in investigation into minister

PUTRAJAYA: Newly-appointed Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya said today that she will not be involved in the investigations into allegations of corruption against a minister.

In a statement, Latheefa said the case will be handled by her deputy and his investigation team.

“I will not be involved in any way, whether in the investigations or decision making,“ she said in response to queries on a report lodged by Suara Rakyat Secretariat chairman Datuk Lokman Noor Adam yesterday.

The report alleged that funds amounting to US$741,440 (RM3.085 million) from an engineering and construction company in the country were transferred to a foreign bank account of the minister at the end of 2017.

“MACC will investigate all reports in a professional manner and will not take sides,“ said Latheefa, who was a PKR member.

Latheefa was appointed as the MACC chief commissioner effective June 1, replacing Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, who quit before his tenure was to have ended in 2020. — Bernama