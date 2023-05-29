Lau: Gerakan to contest 30 seats in upcoming state polls

PETALING JAYA: Some 30 seats are expected to be contested by Gerakan in the upcoming state elections.

The party’s president, Datuk Dr Dominic Lau (pix) in an Utusan Malaysia report said the party has finalised selection of about 90 per cent of its candidates.

“Gerakan has selected 30 seats to contest in Kedah, Penang, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Lau also said that discussions on seats allocations for Kelantan and Terengganu were ongoing by Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure PN’s victory in the upcoming polls, hence we do not mind contesting in these two states,” he added.

Lau, however, said that seat negotiations would continue until nominations day.