KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo has called on the government and Chief Justice to immediately look into the claims by Court of Appeal judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer, contained in his affidavit which revealed the misconduct of top judges and judicial interference.

In her media statement, Sangeet who is the daughter of the late Karpal Singh, said this was an unprecedented and exceptionally bold move on the part of a serving Court of Appeal judge.

“Justice Hamid must be offered the protection that he now requires and he must also be given the opportunity to reveal further information which he says he has, through the formal channel of inquiry.

“The current administration and the Chief Justice must immediately address the alarming revelations in Justice Hamid Sultan’s affidavit. Failure to do this will speak for itself,” she added.

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, when asked to comment on the “surprise allegations” by Justice Hamid replied, “Thanks. Will report when appropriate.”

Sangeet said Justice Hamid had affirmed a 63-page affidavit revealing explosive and detailed information in relation to numerous incidences of judicial interference within the Malaysian judiciary, including the allegation of judicial interference in Karpal Singh’s sedition appeal decision at the Court of Appeal.

“The said affidavit was filed yesterday, in my action mentioned above, which is currently pending in the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

“Despite having been served with a copy of the filed court papers soon after the action was filed, the president of the Bar Council has also regrettably found it fit to remain silent on such a fundamental issue involving the integrity of the Malaysian judiciary. The Malaysian Bar must take a stand on this matter,” she said.

Sangeet said the issues plaguing the independence of the Malaysian judiciary, which had long been wilfully ignored, were now public.

“Stakeholders, especially the PH government, must not renege on their duty to address this crisis. The honour of the Malaysian judiciary is very much at stake,” she added.

Justice Hamid had affirmed an affidavit in support of Sangeet’s originating summons in connection with the alleged interference by the judiciary in the outcome of her father’s sedition case and in the case of the religious conversion of three Hindu children.

On Jan 17, the High Court directed Justice Malanjum to file an affidavit-in-reply to the originating summons before or on Feb 11. The CJ filed it on Feb 7 and the case management was set for Feb 25.

Former Chief Justice Tun Zaki Azmi, when asked to share his views on Justice Hamid’s claims, declined to comment, but said that he had sought clarification from Justice Hamid whether there was any reference to him in the affidavit.

Tun Zaki said Justice Hamid replied, “Your period was clean. You never interfered in any of the judgments I was referring to.” — Bernama