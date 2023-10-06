LCS: Three witnesses give statement at PAC proceeding today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) held a working visit and proceeding on the progress of the second generation littoral combat ships (LCS) owned by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin in a statement said three witnesses testified from 2.30 pm to 6 pm today at the Boustead Naval Shipyard, Lumut Naval Base in Perak.

Those who testified were the Ministry of Defence, deputy secretary-general (Development) Datuk Dr Shahrazat Ahmad, Boustead Naval Shipyard (BNS) chairman Datuk Ahmad Nazim Abd Rahman and BNS chief executive officer Azhar Jummat, she said.

“PAC members also took about two hours to see for themselves the construction status of LCS starting at 10 am,“ she said.

She added that the proceedings focused on the LCS project progress report that the Ministry of Defence had to present every three months to the PAC until the LCS project was completed in line with the recommendation of the 14th Parliament’s PAC.

“PAC is committed to present the LCS project progress report, which will touch on the progress of LCS construction achieved from October 2022 until May 2023 which will be debated at the Third Meeting, Second Term, of the 15th Parliament from Oct 9 to Nov 30,“ she said .

Earlier, the construction of the LCS ships was embroiled in a controversy when PAC revealed that not a single unit had been completed, even though the government had paid RM6.08 billion to BNS. -BERNAMA