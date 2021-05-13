Leaders of Muslim nations must protect Palestinians — Mapim

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) today called on leaders of Muslim nations to act decisively now in protecting and liberating the Palestinians and Jerusalem.

Its president, Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid (pix), in a statement, said that leaders of Muslim nations should not stop with just voicing concern and condemnation of the barbaric assault against Jerusalem, Al Aqsa and Gaza, by Israel.

“Each day or even minute of delayed action from you (leaders of Muslim nations), means a life lost in Gaza and the West Bank, and the dignity of the Al Aqsa mosque will be annihilated,” he said.

Mohd Azmi said that it has been more than 70 years that the Palestinians have been dehumanised, and denied the most basic rights of existence.

The Palestinians have been criminalised by just being Palestinian Muslims, he said.

Mohd Azmi said that the protest and strong abhorrence of some non-Muslim scholars and human rights activists, who are now demonstrating their outrage on the streets over the Israeli atrocities against civilians in Gaza, have put the leaders of Muslim nations to shame for failing to act decisively.

“Let this first day of Syawal be an awakening and revitalise the Ramadan-Badar spirit of Muslims around the world, to confront the evil enemies of the ummah,” he said.

Mohd Azmi, when contacted, also expressed his disappointment over the United States’ stance that Israeli atrocities were its right to ‘self-defence’. — Bernama