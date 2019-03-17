  1. The Sun Daily
Leaking pipe causes landslide behind National Library

17 Mar 2019 / 10:37 H.
    The scene of the lanslide near at Jalan Tun Razak.
    An officer from the Fire and Rescue Department speaks with a staff of the National Library, following a landslide at Jalan Tun Razak, on March 16, 2019. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR: A leaking water pipe belonging to Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) is believed to have caused a landslide behind the National Library in Jalan Tun Razak here yesterday.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said in a statement that they received a call about the incident at 5.06pm and dispatched six fire-fighters from the Jalan Tun Razak Fire and Rescue Station.

He said the team found that there had been soil movement due to the leaking water pipe, which however did not affect the building’s structure.

He said they made sure that there was no danger to members of the public. — Bernama

