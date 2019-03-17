Leaking pipe causes landslide behind National Library

KUALA LUMPUR: A leaking water pipe belonging to Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) is believed to have caused a landslide behind the National Library in Jalan Tun Razak here yesterday.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said in a statement that they received a call about the incident at 5.06pm and dispatched six fire-fighters from the Jalan Tun Razak Fire and Rescue Station.

He said the team found that there had been soil movement due to the leaking water pipe, which however did not affect the building’s structure.

He said they made sure that there was no danger to members of the public. — Bernama