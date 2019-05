KEPALA BATAS: A female lecturer at a public institution of higher learning (IPTA) here lost RM30,400 yesterday after she was duped by a Macau Scam syndicate into believing that she was involved in a crime case

North Seberang Prai District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 36-year-old victim was trapped by one of the operatives, who claimed to be from a freight forwarding company and accused her of receiving a package containing drugs.

“The lecturer denied the allegation but her call was connected to a ‘police officer’ who said the victim was involved in money laundering and drug offences,“ he said.

He added that the “police officer” asked the victim to transfer all her money in the bank to another account, with reason given to avoid being investigated by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

ACP Noorzainy said the “officer” also warned the lecturer that she could be arrested if she failed to do so, and the woman made the cash transfer to the account provided by the scammers.

He said the woman realised she had been cheated and lodged a police report when her husband could not contact the “police officer”. — Bernama