Lekir-Beruas stretch of WCE to open by August, at the latest

TELUK INTAN: Sections 9 and 10 of the West Coast Expressway from Kampung Lekir, Sitiawan to Beruas town will be opened at the latest by this August.

Deputy Works Minister, Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir said construction works at the 44-km stretch were 95% completed.

“The opening of this stretch is more for local road users as it can help reduce traffic congestion,” he told reporters after officiating at the opening of the Section 8 stretch, Hutan Melintang-Teluk Intan, of WCE at the Teluk Intan toll plaza, here today.

Mohd Anuar said the 12-section WCE was expected to be fully completed by the end of next year.

On the Section 8, Hutan Melintang-Teluk Intan stretch, Mohd Anuar said: “It can be used from 6pm today toll-free until the government decides on the policy and toll rates.

“This stretch is expected to shorten travel time by about 11 minutes compared to that previously.”

The Section 8 stretch, designed as a two-way dual carriageway of 19.1 km could be a bypass for residents around Sabak Bernam in Selangor and Bagan Datuk, Hutan Melintang and Sitiawan in Perak.

Public facilities such as surau and toilets are located next to the Hutan Melintang and Teluk Intan toll plazas.

On the remark made by certain quarters that the current government should not take credit for the completion of the WCE, Mohd Anuar said the issue should not arise as every government should work for the ‘rakyat’.

“We wouldn’t want to stop any project that is good for the people and if we take over, we will do it better, with integrity and no wastage, and ensure that tax payers’ money is returned to the people,” he said. - Bernama