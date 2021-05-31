Less drama with Malaysian cicada species

PETALING JAYA: Unlike their American cousins, the cicadas in Malaysia provide less drama.

Of the estimated 3,000 known species around the world, seven of them, collectively known as periodical cicadas, or by their scientific name Magicicada, have lifespans of 13 to 17 years.

This makes them the longest-living cicadas, and they are found in eastern and central United States.

A phenomenon occurs about this time of the year, presenting a dramatic spectacle when temperatures rise and hundreds of billions of cicadas emerge from their subterranean homes for the first time in their lives to feed, release nutrients into the soil and die.

The “batch” that will emerge this year is known as Brood X, and its spectacular emergence has generated quite a bit of interest around the world.

For a little more trivia, while Malaysian cicadas may lack longevity and showmanship, they are no pushovers.

The empress cicada, known scientifically as Megapomponia imperatoria, found in Malaysia, is the world’s largest, measuring 8cm in length, with a wingspan of 20cm.

Sabah Forestry Department senior entomologist Dr Arthur Y.C. Chung said cicadas here and other parts of Southeast Asia have a life cycle of one to three years.

“There are about 150 species of cicadas in Malaysia, 80 of which can be found in Sabah,” he told theSun.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) medical entomology expert Dr Azlin Muhammad Mohd Yasin said cicadas here are less obtrusive than their American cousins.

Cicadas go through their entire life cycle underground, emerging only in adulthood to die, he added.

UKM Centre for Insect Systematics entomology researcher Dr Azman Sulaiman said cicadas are relatively clean compared with other insects although some may carry parasites. They do not have congenital diseases but are susceptible to infections by parasitic fungus which, according to Azman, have spawned what is known as “zombie cicadas” in the US.

The swarming season for cicadas in Malaysia is from March to May, but they do not put on a thrilling show like the American species.