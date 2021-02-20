Let healthy tourists visit Langkawi - Dr Mahathir

LANGKAWI: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) hopes that healthy people, including tourists, will be allowed to visit Langkawi to help revive the tourism sector on the island resort.

The Langkawi MP said the main entry points to the island such as Langkawi International Airport and Kuah Passenger Ferry Terminal would facilitate health screenings.

“There are Covid-19 cases reported in Langkawi, but they only involve detainees.

“I hope those who are healthy will be given the opportunity to enter Langkawi from the mainland,“ he told reporters when inspecting the Kuah Passenger Ferry Terminal here, today.

For the record, there are 13 active cases in Langkawi, all of which are in custody. -Bernama