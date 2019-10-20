Let the public judge our critical stands, National Council of Professors tells Ramasamy

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Council of Professors (MPN) said it will continue to advocate the public, provide relevant responses as well as enlighten the masses on the importance of national and global issues without fear or favour.

MPN said this in response to Penang’s Deputy Chief Minister II, P. Ramasamy who slammed the council on Oct 18 for defending academic Prof Datuk Zainal Kling (pix) over his comments at the recent Malay Dignity Congress.

In a statement today, MPN said that Zainal’s comment on the concept of the social contract at the Oct 6 congress was ‘historically correct’ and insisted that his speech had not contained any controversial elements that could disturb the public order.

“He (Ramasamy) or any other parties may agree or disagree with our stand and opinion, but our position remains clear — we should cherish and encourage differences as part of democracy and freedom of opinion and speech as stipulated by the law.

“Let the public judge whether our critical stands and views hold water or otherwise,” said the statement.

MPN also invites Ramasamy to visit several universities as the council pointed out that there are many positive changes that have taken place for the past decade in universities through the good work of its members and friends. — Bernama