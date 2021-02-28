Leukemia-stricken boy prays for speedy recovery to attend school

KUALA LUMPUR: As the face-to-face school session is set to resume in stages beginning tomorrow, eight-year old leukemia-stricken Thashvein Chandran Nair could only pray for his speedy recovery, to enable him to attend classes soon.

“Schools will reopen on March 1 but I’m so sad that I cannot go to school. I miss attending classes with my friends like before. I always pray for my quick recovery, to enable me to continue my lessons.”

These were the words often uttered by Thashvein to his mother, Malini Muniandy, 29.

Met by Bernama TV at the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) here, recently, the boy who aspires to be a veterinarian was diagnosed with leukemia when he was two.

Although Thashvein was enrolled for Year One at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Ladang Ketayong, Tanjung Malim, Perak, last year, he was unable to attend school due to Covid-19, besides having to undergo treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

Thashvein has undergone eight surgeries so far, which had resulted in other health complications such as lipomyelomeningocele that affects his spinal cord and legs.

Malini, a single mother who does not have a permanent job said she needs between RM800 and RM1,000 a month for her child’s treatment as well as to cover other expenses including food, house rental and transportation.

“I used to venture into online business to generate income. But, after Thashvein fell ill, I have to focus on taking care of him and did not have much time to do business,” she said.

Meanwhile, therapist Sri Ram Seetha said she had known Malini and her son for about three years and currently, both of them were living temporarily at Home of Hope, under the NCSM.

She said the centre provides accommodation for children with cancer and patients undergoing treatment at the HKL as well as their caregivers.

“We want to provide assistance to this family. However, it is not enough. Therefore, I hope members of the public can lend a helping hand to this single mother, either to get a job or in terms of financial assistance to ease her burden,” she said.

Those who wish to donate may do so via Malini Muniandy’s Maybank account 158088518125 or contact her at ‎011-5554 3006 or 016-363 7310 (Seetha). -Bernama