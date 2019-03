KUALA LUMPUR: The lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rally goers should respect the religious and cultural sensitivities in the country if they also want to be respected, according to Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman.

“As Malaysia is a multiracial country with Islam as the official religion, it is sensitive, especially to the Malays,” Azis told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

“The government always welcome any peaceful assembly with good intention and I’m sure the organisers of the rally did not apply the permit under the pretext of LGBT rally. As much as we want to respect this group, they also must respect the majority.”

Azis was commenting on last Saturday’s Women’s Day march, which saw backlash from conservative groups due to the participation of LGBT activists.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday police that have started a probe on the activists behind a rally defending the rights of the LGBT community.

Muhyiddin said the organisers of International Women’s Day march did not have a permit for the protest.

During the rally, several groups, including the Women’s Aid Organisation, Sisters in Islam and LGBT groups, reportedly participated.

Among others, the rally demanded an end to violence based on gender and sexual orientation, a ban on child marriages, giving women more rights to make choices over their own bodies and lives, and ensuring a dignified minimum wage of RM1,800 for all.