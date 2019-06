SANDAKAN: Vacant flat units under the People’s Housing Project (PPR) here should be rented out to the eligible fire victims, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong (pix).

Liew, who is also Batu Sapi MP. said he hoped that the state Local Government and Housing Ministry could speed up PPR affairs to assist fire victims in Karamunting.

Yesterday, a fire razed 23 squatter houses in Karamunting here leaving 33 families homeless.

“All the victims who are eligible to apply for PPR units hope that rental of the flats will be allowed. A fast decision to help them must be made,” he told reporters here today. — Bernama