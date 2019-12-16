Lifting ban on G25’s book shows govt upholds freedom of expression, says Waytha

PUTRAJAYA: The government’s decision to lift the ban on the book by pro-moderation group G25 is a clear and defining indication of upholding respect for human rights, especially in relation to freedom of expression said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, P. Waytha Moorthy (pix).

“This momentous decision bodes well with Article 19 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights which states that everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression, including the freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers,” he said in a statement today.

According to reports, the lifting of the ban on a book titled ‘Breaking The Silence: Voices of Moderation - Islam in a Constitutional Democracy’ by G25 has been formally recorded in a federal gazette.

The reports said the revocation order signed by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was dated Nov 21 and recorded in a federal gazette dated Dec 10.

Waytha Moorthy said the government would continue to build a more harmonious society “which respects the variety of views and opinions about fundamental issues, allowing for more intellectual discussions which in turn, would allow ideas to grow and be improved from time to time”. — Bernama