Light sports activities allowed in Penang from May 13

GEORGE TOWN: Penangites will be allowed to participate in light sports activities beginning May 13, says State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee.

In a statement today, he said the list of activities allowed would be based on standard operating procedures (SOP) decided during the preparation phase of the ‘Penang Gradual Recovery Strategy’ on May 4.

“Permitted sports activities include badminton and tennis in an open area, jogging individually with a social distance of two metres, cycling individually with a social distance of five metres, and golf,“ he said.

He said the decision was made after taking into account the views and recommendations of several relevant agencies such as the Penang State Sports Council (MSNPP), Penang Island City Council (MBPP), Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) and the Penang Stadium and Open Area Corporation.

“The state government has ruled that all stadiums and sports complexes managed by Local Authorities and the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) will remain closed to the public.

“The stadiums and sports complexes that will not be opened are the Bandaraya Stadium; Balik Pulau Sports Complex; Relau Sports Complex; Bertam Sports and Recreation Complex; SONY Sports and Recreation Complex; Jalan Betek Sports and Recreation Complex, Batu Kawan State Stadium and all community halls,“ he said.

He said there would also be no bookings or rentals accepted for sports complexes, stadiums and public parks, while public recreational parks would remain closed, including the Botanical Gardens, Youth Park, Metropolitan Park, Air Itam Dam and Mengkuang Dam.

“The public is allowed to use neighbourhood parks and Pocket Parks near their respective residential areas for jogging and light fitness activities without gathering in groups, and required to observe social distancing of at least two metres, from 7 am until 7 pm only,“ he said.

He also urged people suffering from symptoms such as fever, cough and cold not to visit recreation parks and public fields.

In the meantime, Soon said athletes under the Penang State Sports Council representing Penang for the 2020 Johor SUKMA Games will be allowed to resume training in stages from May 13. — Bernama