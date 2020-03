PETALING JAYA: Netflix’s Dirty Money season two aired yesterday on its online streaming platform. Its second episode featured a documentary explaining corrupt practices involved in the 1MDB scandal, with exclusive interviews featuring former Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and members of parliament Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tony Pua.

Other exclusive appearances included Javier Justo and Clare Rewcastle Brown.

In the episode, references were made to handbags, jewellery and cash confiscated from Najib’s private residences. Najib who tried to explain this said, “She (Rosmah) like most women, my wife likes to shop, but you tend to accumulate things over a period of time.”

“Some of the places she shops are ... You know she goes to outlets as well, you know.”

“I sometimes complain, I say, you know ‘Don’t keep those things! You are a hoarder’.”

“It’s amazing that after a few years, the amount of things you accumulate particularly when you are in office.”