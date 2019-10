KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng dismissed claims by the Opposition that Chinese entrepreneurs received a higher allocation from Budget 2020 compared to Bumiputeras.

Lim said Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob he should check his facts after the Bera MP told the Dewan Rakyat today that Bumiputera entrepreneurs only got RM50 million and Indian entrepreneurs RM20 million, while the Chinese get RM100 million.

“The opposition leader had asked why (such allocations were given). This is untrue and not based on facts,” Lim said.

“In the budget, the amount allocated to Bumiputera entrepreneurs is RM445 million. It is allocated through various agencies such as Teraju and SME Corp,” Lim told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat lobby.

Lim said that Ismail’s claims were slanderous and that he will wait for a response from Ismail on the matter.