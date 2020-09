KUALA LUMPUR: Former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng will face two new charges for dishonest misappropriation of property at the Butterworth Sessions Court this Friday.

The matter was brought up by deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharudin Wan Ladin during mention of Lim’s corruption case for allegedly using his position as the then Chief Minister of Penang to solicit gratification to help a company to secure the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.

“The prosecution has served the notice to the accused this morning, to inform him on the two charges under Section 403 of the Penal Code,“ he told Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi.

Wan Shaharuddin said the charges to be made against Lim this Friday would be the last in connection with the undersea tunnel project.

Section 403 of the Penal Code states that whoever dishonestly misappropriates, or converts to his own use, or causes any other person to dispose of, any property, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than six months and not more than five years and with whipping and shall also be liable to fine, if found guilty.

Lawyer Gobind Singh Deo, representing Lim, 60, confirmed that his client had received the notice, but said they had not seen the two new charges.

Last Aug 7, Lim was charged in the Sessions Court here with soliciting gratification to help a company to secure the Penang undersea tunnel project and on Aug 10 with using his position as the Penang Chief Minister then for gratification amounting RM3,3 million as an inducement for helping a company owned by Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli to secure the project, valued at RM6.3 billion.

Zarul is a director of Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd.

On Aug 11, Lim was charged again. This time, in his capacity as the Chief Minister of Penang and chairman of the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) Procurement Board then, with using his position for gratification, involving RM372,009 for his wife through a company, Excel Property Management & Consultancy Sdn Bhd.

Lim, however, pleaded not guilty to all three charges. — Bernama