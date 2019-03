LANGKAWI: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace 2019 (Lima’19) exhibition here.

Dressed in an olive green military uniform, the King arrived at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC), venue of Lima’19, at 10.50 am.

His Majesty was welcomed by Deputy Defence Minister Senator Liew Chin Tong and Armed Forces chief, General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin.

During the visit, Sultan Abdullah toured the exhibition area and also took the chance to sit in a fighter jet cockpit and tried the combat flight simulator before proceeding to the viewing deck of the MIEC to watch the air show.

A total of 406 defence-related companies – 206 local and 200 foreign – are taking part in Lima’19.

Apart from the King, the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and Melaka Governor Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob also took time to visit Lima’19 today.

Lima’19 was opened by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday. — Bernama