Lions Club ropes in police to promote safety for motorists

KLANG: Thirteen Lions Club chapters throughout Selangor came together recently to promote greater awareness on road and home safety in view of the long Chinese New Year break.

The groups also roped in the Royal Malaysian Police to offer safety and security tips to motorists and home owners who will be traveling during this period.

Among the interesting tips is to alert neighbours if one intends to go for long holidays and to be patient when navigating highly-congested roads.

Motorists need to be extra careful on the road during Chinese New Year festivities, said North Klang district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh.

Giving statistics for the district, she said 336 road accidents were recorded and 3,731 summonses issued in the North Klang district in January alone.

“Therefore, motorists are advised to be careful and be aware of their surroundings because accidents and crime happen regardless of time and place,“ she said when launching the campaign at the Klang Parade shopping mall.

Earlier, Inspector Yip Chang Ching shared safety tips with the community in ensuring their homes are safe while preparing to celebrate the occasion with family and friends.