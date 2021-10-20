LKS: Why was Tony Pua’s passport impounded while Najib allowed to travel abroad?

PETALING JAYA: DAP leader Lim Kit Siang (pix) today asked why was Damansara MP Tony Pua’s passport impounded and was prevented from leaving the country while former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was allowed to travel abroad despite his conviction.

“Yesterday, the Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) demanded an explanation as to why the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) did not object to the former prime minister’s application for his travel document despite a corruption conviction and ongoing criminal trials and how the government would ensure Najib would not abscond,” Lim said in a statement.

“C4’s question is all the more pertinent as Pua, then MP for PJ Utara, was prevented from leaving the country at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on July 2, 2015 for Yogyakarta although his passport was valid until April 23, 2020.”

Lim said C4 has raised a legitimate public interest question which should be answered by the Attorney-General himself if he believes and upholds the rule of law and the principles of good governance on transparency and accountability.