Local authority employee pleads not guilty to giving false testimony in court

MALACCA: A local authority (PBT) employee pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to giving false testimony in court.

Mohd Hadaffy Mokhtar Ruzaini, 43, was accused of giving testimony inconsistent with his statement given to Melaka Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Assistant Superintendent Mohd Rosly Mohd Saupi during the trial of the case of the Public Prosecutor versus Kalvinderjit Singih a/l Jit Singh at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court 1 from 2.40 pm to 3.30 pm on Jan 18.

He is accused of committing the offence under Section 27(2) of the MACC Act 2009 and punishable under the same section which provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for not more than 10 years or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin offered bail between RM3,000 and RM5,000 with a surety from among non-family members, saying it is a serious offence in the eyes of the public.

The accused’s counsel, Azrul Zulkifli Stork asked for reduced bail citing that Mohd Hadaffy was still working at the PBT concerned.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan allowed bail at RM4,000 and ordered the accused to report himself to the Melaka MACC office once a month. - Bernama