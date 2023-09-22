Local rice supply in Sapi Nangoh stable, next harvest end of this month - KPDN

SANDAKAN: The supply of necessary goods, including local rice in Sapi Nangoh, Beluran, which is one of Sabah’s rice-producing areas, is stable and easy to obtain, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and the Rice and Padi Regulatory Office’s (KPB) Sandakan Branch here.

“In fact, the padi in the area will also be harvested at the end of this month,” read the statement following an integrated operation in Sapi Nangoh today, where 10 premises were inspected, including rice mills and retailers.

“Inspection at the commercial factory found that the padi cultivated by farmers in the Sapi Nangoh area can be harvested at the end of this month to enable the factory to carry out the rice milling process for the production of local white rice.

“The factory informed that the lack of local white rice supply in the Sandakan market is due to certain reasons such as the unpredictable weather, pest attacks and the increase in the cost of agricultural inputs such as poisons and fertilisers which have an impact on the quality and quantity of the padi yields,“ it said.

According to the statement, the increase in the price of imported white rice had also led to more Sabahans purchasing local white rice, putting pressure on the supply chain.

The Sabah government does not control the price of local white rice in the state, and it is determined by market demand.

“Therefore, the government through KPB and KPDN is always committed to ensuring that the supply of rice is sufficient and that the price is reasonable for consumers,” added the statement. - Bernama