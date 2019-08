KUALA TERENGGANU: Residents who received directives to pay their assessments must lodge their complaints with the relevant state government agencies, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He said the directive should not have been sent and was unnecessary as the state government had agreed on the tax exemption for all residential premises when announcing the Terengganu Budget 2019, last November.

“I just heard this information ... we have to ask for details from the residents involved so that we can take further action as this is not a directive from us.

“We need to determine if the directive is for licensing fees or for payments that are not within the assessment category,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters when asked to comment on complaints by some residents at Ladang Tok Pelam here who received letters instructing them to pay their assessments that was in force from July 1.

Earlier, Ahmad Samsuri presented 2019 Excellent Service Awards to 60 civil servants in the state. They each received a RM5,000 gift; an umrah or haj package, a certificate and plaque in appreciation of their service from the state government. — Bernama