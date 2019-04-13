Lodge report against candidates or supporters flouting election laws: EC

RANTAU: The Election Commission (EC) has urged those with evidence that candidates or supporters committing election offences today to lodge a police report.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun also urged the candidates and supporters to stop flouting election laws.

“They should stop because it affects their image when these incidents are recorded into the election petitions and these are heard by the court,“ he said at a press conference at Sekolah Kebangsaan Nyatoh, one of Rantau’s polling districts, today.

He also said that the candidates and supporters of political parties lack discipline as they had set up vote counters (Barung Undi) to help check voter’s statuses despite the EC having prepared the same.

“We have sent out voter cards to all residencies and voters can also check their status online and on the app. We also have counters set up at each polling district,“ he said.

He added that the voter turnout was 38% as of 11am.

“The turnout was satisfactory. If there was more than 30% of voters coming out at the end of the day, it will exceed the target of a 70% turnout,“ he said.

Polling for the Rantau by-election ends at 5.30pm today.