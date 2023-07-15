Loke: DAP supports Aminuddin as N. Sembilan MB candidate

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan DAP has expressed its support for the state PKR chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun to be retained as Menteri Besar if Pakatan Harapan (PH) continues to be given the mandate in the state polls next month.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke (pix) said Aminuddin, who is also the State PH chairman, has proven to be able to lead the Negeri Sembilan government well adding that the decision would be conveyed to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also PH chairman.

“Tonight DAP is giving its commitment to support Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun as Menteri Besar because he has proven to be loyal to the struggle, caring towards the people and fair to all regardless of their race and religion,” he said in his speech at a state DAP dinner here yesterday.

He said all PH state assemblymen had also given their commitment in looking after the welfare of the community regardless of race and this would continue if PH is to return to power.

As such Loke said it was important for the people to continue to support the Unity Government which had always looked after the welfare and well-being of the people.

“Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's government believes in a multiracial society and this government fights for everyone. There is no other alternative and this is the only option we have,” said the Seremban MP.

“If we can win the state elections convincingly, then we will be assured of political stability. We have a lot of investments coming our way and this can only happen if there is stability. We need to send a signal that Malaysians want a stable and strong government under Anwar Ibrahim,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin thanked Negeri Sembilan DAP for their support and proposal that he be retained as Menteri Besar should voters in the state vote in PH.

In the 14th general election (GE14), Negeri Sembilan which has 36 state seats, saw PH winning 20 seats with DAP (11), PKR (six), Parti Amanah Negara (three); while Barisan Nasional held 16 seats with Umno (15) and MIC (one). -Bernama