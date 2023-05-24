Loke: Malaysia pledges US$400,000 TO IMO-related funds

LANGKAWI: Malaysia has pledged financial support and in-kind contribution totalling US$400,000 to International Maritime Organisation (IMO)-related funds.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said of the total, US$150,000 was allocated for the IMO Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme, IMO Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Green House Gas (GHG) (US$25,000), IMO Trust Fund to Facilitate the Participation of Developing Countries (US$25,000) and grant for student scholarship to the World Maritime University and International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) (US$200,000).

He also said Malaysia had announced its candidature for re-election to the IMO Council (Category C) for 2024-2025 biennium in March 2023.

Loke said Malaysia is also keen to continue its constructive, proactive and positive engagement within the IMO, particularly through its membership on the council.

“Malaysia will actively continue to further promote maritime cooperation, enhance working relationships with other member states, offer capacity-building programmes and encourage the ratification and implementation of IMO-related instruments,“ he said.

Loke said this in his welcoming remarks during the International Maritime Conference Reception in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA ‘23) here tonight.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Loke added that Malaysia will be organising the Sub Regional Training Course for Auditors under the IMO Member States Audit Scheme (IMSAS) in collaboration with IMO next month.

The course is aimed at, among other things, assisting countries in building up their human and institutional capacities for uniform and effective compliance with the IMO regulatory framework, he said.

“It is aimed at providing necessary information and tools on IMSAS Audit Regime. It will contribute significantly to enhance in-house capacity and preparedness for IMSAS Auditor. Eight countries, which are Cambodia, the Philippines, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Fiji and Papua, will participate in this event,“ he said. - Bernama