Lokman Adam’s trial on offensive FB posts to begin in September

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (pix), who is facing two charges of making and initiating offensive communications against Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the government, will begin at the Sessions Court here in September.

Judge Priscilla Hemamalini Nadarajan set Sept 5, 6, 7, 11 and 18 and Oct 9,10,11, 23 and 24 as the trial dates after hearing the application from Kuala Lumpur Prosecution director Datin Kalmizah Salleh during today’s proceedings.

“Today is set for mention, and we have been informed that the representation filed by the defence team is still at the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“On the next mention date, we will submit witnesses’ statements,” she said, adding that the prosecution would call 10 witnesses for the trial.

Lawyer Logen Eskander, representing Lokman, did not object to the trial dates.

Priscilla then set Aug 1 to find out the status of the representation filed by the defence.

On Sept 1 last year, Lokman, 50, pleaded not guilty to two charges of making and initiating offensive communications against Ismail Sabri and the government through a Facebook application under the profile name “Lokman Noor Adam Official”.

The offences were allegedly committed on Aug 20 and 22, 2022.

The charges, framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, are punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same law, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year and can also be fined RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction. -Bernama