Lokman’s allegations against Azmin are not true: MACC

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigations revealed that there was neither a dubious transaction nor an existence of an overseas bank account involving or bearing the name of Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the investigations were carried out following the recent report lodged by Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, claiming that there were dubious money transfers from a construction company to the overseas bank account allegedly belonging to the minister in 2012.

“The MACC has carried out the investigations and found that there was no such transactions and no such bank account,” he said in a statement, here today.

Azam said the MACC had also probed into the allegation made against Mohamed Azmin, titled ‘Here is the proof Azmin Ali is toyol of Selangor’, which was reported in August last year.

He said the investigations carried out with the cooperation of Bank Negara Malaysia and other financial institutions found that all the allegations were not true. - Bernama