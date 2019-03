JAKARTA: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake and a 5.2-magnitude aftershock struck Lombok in Indonesia just after 2pm (3pm Malaysian Time) Sunday, killing two people, one of whom was a Malaysian, injuring 44 others and destroying almost 500 houses.

The dead Malaysian has been identified as Datin Tai Siew Kim, 56, deputy chief editor of Sin Chew Daily, who was on holiday there with several other Malaysians, according to the head of public relations at the National Board for Disaster Management, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

He said in a statement that the other person who died was an Indonesian.

The two people died after being struck by debris from a landslide triggered by the quake and aftershock, he said.

They and the other people were at the Tiu Kelep waterfall at the foot of Gunung Rinjani when the quake struck, he added.

A 5.8-magnitude quake struck at 2.07pm (3.07 Malaysian Time) and it was followed by a 5.2-magnitude aftershock two minutes later, said Sutopo. — Bernama