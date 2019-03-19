Lombok quake: Remains of two M’sians to be flown back today

JAKARTA: The remains of two Malaysians who were killed in a landslide triggered by the 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Lombok yesterday, are scheduled to arrive in Malaysia at 5.10pm today.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta, the remains of Sin Chew Daily deputy executive editor-in-chief Datin Tai Siew Kim and another woman identified as Lim Sai Wah will be brought back to Malaysia on a GA816 Garuda flight, which is expected to arrive at KLIA at 5.10pm.

“Seventeen other victims of the earthquake will also return on the same day by Air Asia flight number AK309 directly from Lombok and are expected to arrive at klia2 at 3.15pm,” the statement said.

Four more Malaysians are still being treated at the Mataram Regional General Hospital.

Malaysian Embassy officials in Lombok are coordinating with local authorities to ensure the smooth running of operations to bring back the remains of the two deceased and also other Malaysians affected by the quake there. — Bernama