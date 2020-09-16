Long-term pass holders can leave without applying for immigration approval

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians, in possession of long-term foreign passes, who returned to Malaysia during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period are allowed to re-exit without obtaining approval from the Immigration Department (JIM).

JIM director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix), in a press conference, said the matter was effective immediately for Malaysians who have work passes or permanent resident passes from foreign countries.

He clarified this matter following the report of a group of Malaysians who had to face uncertainty when some of them were not allowed to board flights due to the MCO.

“Perhaps, there was a misunderstanding, I issued a new directive that Malaysians who are holders of long-term passes abroad, whether work passes or permanent resident passes, even if they returned to Malaysia during the MCO period, can re-exit without submitting an application to JIM,“ he said.

Media had reported confusion among students and individuals, who had to return to universities and work abroad, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Saturday after they were not allowed to board flights, believed to be due to a misunderstanding involving JIM procedures issued last Thursday.

On Thursday, JIM issued a procedure for Malaysians who want to leave the country and re-enter the country, which among others stated that five categories of individuals who do not need to apply for approval from the department, must show relevant supporting documents to Immigration officers when leaving the country.

They consist of diplomats and dependents who wish to serve abroad; students, whether continuing their studies or just getting an offer to continue their studies abroad; students wishing to sit for exams; holders of long-term passes abroad (permanent resident, resident passes, work passes etc.) as well as those working with petroleum and shipping companies and those who need to do “sign-on’’ on board foreign ships. -Bernama