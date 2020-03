KUALA LUMPUR: Long-Term Pass holders of third countries and diplomats are allowed to leave the country during the 14-day Movement Control Order (MCO) period which began on Wednesday, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

However, he said, the exceptions were only given to the Long-Term Pass holders provided that they do not return to the country before March 31 and must present strong evidence for reference at the inspection counter.

“Malaysians and permanent residents are totally prohibited from leaving the country for social visit (during the MCO period),” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hamzah said that during the MCO period, foreigners including holders of Temporary Employment Visit Pass, Employment Pass (Expatriate Pass), Student Pass, Dependents’ Pass (for Long Term Travel Pass Holders) and Long-Term Social Visit Pass (MM2H) are not allowed to enter Malaysia.

“If the passes expire during the MCO period and the pass holders are abroad, they will only be allowed to return to Malaysia within three months after the order ends.

“They must renew their passes within 30 days from the date of entry into Malaysia,” he said.

However, Hamzah said spouses and children of Malaysians are allowed to enter the country with the condition they are the holders of Long-Term Social Visit Pass (husband/wife) and Dependents’ Pass as well as they self-quarantine themselves for 14 days.

“Foreign diplomats working in the country are also allowed to enter the country provided that they self-quarantine while their families coming here must have Dependents’ Pass.

“Expatriate Pass holders involved in essential services need to obtain the prior approval of the Director-General of Immigration and undergo self-quarantine before leaving for Malaysia,“ he said.

For foreigners who are in the country and holding short and long-term social visit passes, Hamzah said they will be allowed to return to their countries of origin via the main entry points even if the pass has expired.

“(They may also) extend their existing pass period and the renewal must be made within 14 days after the expiry of the MCO.

“(If they wish to return to their home country or a transit country but do not have the permission of the said country or if there are no flights out, (they) must apply for a Special Pass as soon as the movement control order period is over,“ he said.

In the meantime, he said Malaysians as well as permanent residents who are only on transit at the Malaysia-Brunei border are allowed to enter and exit, subject to regulations set by the relevant state authorities.

Malaysians, permanent residents or foreign nationals driving heavy vehicles for the purpose of transporting essential services related items/commercial items are allowed to enter and exit but are required to undergo medical examination.

“Malaysian citizens and permanent residents utilising train services at Padang Besar, Woodland Train Check Point (WTCP) and Johor Bahru Sentral are only allowed to enter Malaysia,“ he added. - Bernama