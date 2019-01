KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver who lost his cool and threatened his ex-girlfriend when the woman refused to marry him, was today fined a total of RM6,000 by the magistrate’s court for mischief and criminal intimidation.

Magistrate Umzarul An Nur Umar meted out the fine on P. Gunaseelan, 30, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was fined RM4,000, in default six months’ jail, for mischief, and RM2,000, in default six months’ jail, for criminal intimidation.

On the charge for mischief, he pleaded guilty to smashing the windscreen and two front lights of a car belonging to B. Uma Naomi, 30, at Taman Rimba, Jalan Abang Haji Openg, Taman Tun Dr Ismail here at 8pm on Jan 11.

The second charge was for threatening to kill the woman, who is a company clerk, at the same place, time and date. — Bernama