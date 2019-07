KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver was killed and two attendants were seriously injured when their vehicle collided with a truck at KM 20.8 of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) early today.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said Mohd Fuad Sairan, 26, died on the spot in the accident which happened on the north-bound side of the highway.

He said a police report on the accident was lodged at about 3.45am.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the Nissan lorry driven by Mohd Fuad from Batu Pahat, Johor hit the back of the Scania truck,“ he said when contacted here.

The injured lorry attendants were identified as Mohd Akbar Shah Indra Mohd Hilmi, 25, and Mohamad Norizam Amin, 34.

They were admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Zani said the driver of the truck, A. Ragunathan, 34, escaped unhurt.

He said police were investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama