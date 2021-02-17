Lorry driver nabbed over Molotov cocktail attack on house

MELAKA, Feb 16: A lorry driver was detained on suspicion of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a house in Taman Melaka Baru here yesterday evening.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the 50-year-old suspect was arrested in Taman Bachang Utama four hours after he allegedly committed the act.

He said it was revealed that the man was believed to have been driven by jealousy and dissatisfaction towards the victim who was living together with the suspect’s former lover.

“During the incident, the 49-year-old victim who works as a painter was in the house when he heard a loud explosion coming from the front of his house before he ran outside and found a bottle believed to contain petrol,” he said in a statement here, tonight.

The incident caused a shoe rack and the roof of the victim’s car to catch fire which he managed to put out, he said, adding the victim saw a man, believed to be the suspect getting away in a vehicle.

Afzanizar said the suspect was being remanded for five days until Feb 20, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire which carries a jail term not exceeding 14 years.- Bernama