SHAH ALAM: A 43-year-old lorry driver who was arrested last month in Kajang for prostituting his 13-year-old daughter and wife is expected to face multiple charges for the crime on Thursday.

Three Pakistanis and a Bangladeshi aged between 29 and 35 who were clients will also face rape charges for solicitation through the main suspect.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat (pix) said today that lorry driver and the foreigners will be charged for rape and offences under laws of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants on Thursday at the Kajang and Klang courts

On July 11, an aunty of the girl lodged a police report against the girl’s biological father on learning he had allegedly raped his young daughter and prostituted her at a condominium in Hulu Langat.

The suspect was arrested and police investigations showed that since the sexual assaults began, the man had invited over 20 men, mainly foreigners to have sex with his daughter and pocketed the takings.

The assaults began three years ago when the suspect raped his daughter when she was just 10.