KUALA BESUT: It was a nightmare for man who had travelled here from Kuala Lumpur to meet his lover after they were caught being together by the woman’s husband on Monday.

The lovers were beaten up by the woman’s husband and members of the public. Onlookers took videos of the 11am incident and uploaded them online. Three footages of the assault went viral on social media today.

The 44-year-old woman was said to have befriended her lover who is in his 40s on Facebook more than a year ago. She was said to have visited him several times in Kuala Lumpur during their long-distance relationship.

On Monday, he decided to make a trip to meet her here. She drove him around in her car before they stopped near a row of shophouses.

Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said the woman’s 47-year-old husband spotted her car and confronted them.

“A commotion broke out between the man and his wife’s lover. Several bystanders, who learnt of the affair, intervened. They started assaulting the woman’s lover who later told police that he was unaware his lover was married,“ he told theSun today.

Mohd Zamri said the woman’s husband lodged a police report over his wife’s affair.

He said police have classified the case as enticing or detaining a married woman with criminal intent under Section 498 of the Penal Code.

“We will submit the case facts to the deputy prosecutor’s office and wait for an OTI (order-to-investigate) before starting a full-scale investigation.”

Mohd Zamri also said the woman had in the past lodged police reports against her husband for alleged domestic violence.