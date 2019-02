KOTA BARU: The hot and dry spell in Kelantan since last week has resulted in the water level at Batu Kwong Dam, Rantau Panjang to dip 1.76m below the normal level of 16.76m.

Kelantan Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) director Kamal Mustapha said the water level at the state’s largest dam had stood at 15m since yesterday.

However, he said the situation was still under control and was not critical, as the lower average water-level for the dam during a drought was 12.20m.

“(The water in) this dam is not for daily use but rather for agricultural purposes. Nevertheless, the state DID will continue to monitor the dam, especially during this dry season,“ he said.

According to the Kelantan DID’s website, almost 90% of the water level readings in the state showed a decline, including Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang which recorded 3.85m, 23% below the normal level of 5m. — Bernama