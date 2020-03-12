LPT2, LPT, PLUS highway to accept RFID starting April 1

KUALA LUMPUR: All 10 toll plazas along the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) will accept radio-frequency identification (RFID) payment from April 1, 2020 onwards for all private passenger cars (Class 1 vehicles).

In a statement today, PLUS Malaysia Bhd said the toll plazas are the Cheneh, Cukai, Kijal, Kerteh, Paka, Dungun, Bukit Besi, Ajil, Telemung and Kuala Terengganu.

“Apart from LPT2, 83 closed toll systems will also be RFID-enabled on PLUS highway. There will be a dedicated RFID entry and exit lane to avoid confusion with SmartTAG lanes.

“To facilitate this, 17 RFID tag fitment centres will be opened at selected key rest and service areas (R&Rs) for customers to install RFID tag stickers on their vehicles beginning March 13 onwards,” it said.

For the Klang Valley/central region, the RFID fitment centres are at the Sungai Buloh overhead bridge restaurant (both directions), Seremban R&R (both directions), Ulu Bernam R&R (southbound), Tapah R&R (both directions) and the Gopeng RTC at the Simpang Pulai lay-by.

For the southern region, the fitment centre is at the Ayer Keroh overhead bridge restaurant (both directions), while for the northern region, the fitment centres are located at the Gunung Semanggol R&R (northbound) and Gurun R&R (both directions).

Additionally, customers in the eastern region may head to the fitment centres at the Temerloh R&R (both directions) (LPT1) and Gambang R&R (both directions) (LPT1). - Bernama