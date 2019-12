KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 246 fatal accidents involving 275 deaths were recorded on the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2) from January 2016 to October this year, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said 15 factors have been identified as main causes of fatal accidents on Malaysian roads including tailgating.

Road users’ carelessness while crossing roads, when overtaking and changing lanes as well as when entering or exiting intersections, were also identified as contributing factors in fatal road accidents in the country, said Mohd Azis during an oral question-and-answer session.

He said this in his reply to a question from Senator Datuk Razali Idris who wanted to know the number of fatal road accidents on LPT2 since it was opened until now.

The 183.4 km long highway that covers four districts in Terengganu, namely, Kemaman, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu and Kuala Terengganu, was officially opened in January 2015.

Mohd Azis added that a total of 12,167 road accidents were recorded at LPT2 during the same period. — Bernama