LRA SSP1 upgrading, maintenance works 83.9% completed

KUALA LUMPUR: The upgrading and maintenance works for critical assets in Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP1) have reached 83.9 percent as at 5pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communication head Elina Baseri, in a statement, informed that the works were expected to be fully completed tonight at 11pm.

“The water supply will begin to be channelled in stages after the water supply system has been stabilised and is expected to fully restore at 9pm on Oct 16.

“Air Selangor has mobilised alternative water aid through tanker lorries to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres, Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC), vaccination centres (PPV) and for funeral ceremonies,” she said.

Consumers can refer to all Air Selangor official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call Air Selangor at 15300 or send their complaints to the Help Centre at the website www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application. — Bernama