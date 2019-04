KUALA LUMPUR: The full financial report of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) will be announced in June or July, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said.

He said auditors were still looking at it.

“We had to postpone the release of the report from March because auditing is still ongoing,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, today.

He said, LTAT chief executive officer Nik Amlizan Mohamed was also expected to hold a press conference to give a brief explanation on the financial report on Thursday.

On March 30, Mohamad had said the LTAT dividend had yet to be announced because of administrative problems arising from the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

He said, there was a delay in declaring the dividend because many accounts did not reflect the actual position as a result of the previous government’s administration. — Bernama