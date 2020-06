KUCHING: Lubok Antu MP Tambat @ Jugah Muyang (pix) today announced his resignation from PKR to become an independent member of Parliament in support of the Perikatan Nasional Federal government and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition at the state level.

In a statement sent via Whatsapp to Bernama here tonight, he also expressed his support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I have discussed with my supporters and they have agreed for me to fully support the Perikatan Nasional government for the welfare and development of the Lubok Antu area,“ he said.

He said in the 14th General Election (GE-14) he had contested and won the people’s mandate as an independent before joining PKR as part of the Pakatan Harapan government.

“I regret that there was an internal dispute between the parties in the Pakatan Harapan government and the prime minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) at the time resigned, causing the Pakatan Harapan government to collapse,“ he said.

In GE-14, Jugah garnered 5,834 votes to win the Lubok Antu parliamentary seat with a majority of 1,059 votes against Robert Pasang Alam of Barisan Nasional, who received 4,775 votes and PKR’s Nicholas Bawin Anggat (3,942).

With the decision made today, Pakatan Harapan is left with only eight of the 31 parliamentary seats in the state, compared to 21MPs in support of Perikatan Nasional, while two others remain neutral. — Bernama