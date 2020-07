KUALA LUMPUR: Lynas has until March 2021 to begin construction of a permanent disposal facility (PDF) or it will lose its licence, said Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

He said the rare earth refinery in Kuantan had its operating licence approved in March, and part of its license requirement is to build the PDF within a year.

This is part of the conditions the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) set for Lynas to deal with its water leach purification residue after the Australian government refused to accept it last year, he said.

“If they fail to start construction, their licence might be revoked in March 2021,” he said in Parliament yesterday, in response to a supplementary question by Yeo Bee Yin (Bakri-DAP).

Khairy acknowledged the efforts of Yeo, his predecessor, in trying to get Australia to accept the firm’s waste.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Noh Omar (Tanjong Karang ― PN) took a pot shot at the former Pakatan Harapan government by accusing PH of double standards over the Lynas approval, saying the coalition’s lawmakers changed their stand on Lynas despite previously opposing it.

Khairy agreed with his view and said at least 13 former PH ministers had previously signed a pledge to revoke the rare earth plant’s licence if they were voted in.

Lynas had, since 2011, submitted several plans to the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB), with regard to the PDF.