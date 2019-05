PETALING JAYA: A spokesman for the fugitive Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, has described Malaysia’s recent cooperation with the United States pertaining to the extradition of a suspect in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) saga as “troubling”.

In a statement through his attorneys today, Low pointed out that this is despite the Malaysian government’s differences with its US counterparts on various fronts.

This came following the temporary extradition of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Roger Ng, who was arrested by local authorities in November last year, to the US over the weekend, a move described by lawyers and state investigators involved in the 1MDB probe as a breakthrough.

“It’s troubling that the Malaysian regime is attempting to tout its cooperation and relationship with the US when it shares no common ground on basic human and legal rights and when it is led by a self-proclaimed anti-Semite,” Low’s spokesperson said.

Ng was earlier today charged at the New York federal court over his involvement in the multibillion-ringgit 1MDB scandal. He pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges.

Last October, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) had issued a provisional warrant of arrest for Ng, and had sought Malaysia’s help to locate him.

Ng, who was accused by the DOJ of conspiring to launder money and bribe government officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi, also was also slapped with multiple charges in Malaysian court.

On Monday, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said Ng was handed over to the US under a temporary surrender warrant signed by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who agreed that Ng be extradited for 10 months to face charges there first.

Low’s spokesman said it was only good that Ng was allowed to be extradited, accusing Malaysia of providing poor prison conditions and an unjust judicial process.

“The politically-motivated (Malaysian) government has focused all its efforts persecuting its predecessors with show trials and abusive use of arrest warrants.

“It is good that Ng has been rescued from Malaysia’s inhumane prison conditions and a process controlled by a leader with a history of abusing the judicial system to destroy political opponents,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.