M’sia keen to learn from Itabashi’s experience in addressing Covid-19 impact

TOKYO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob began his maiden visit to Japan on Tuesday by meeting with Itabashi mayor Takeshi Sakamoto and expressed Malaysia’s interest in learning from the city’s experience in reducing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through his observation during the journey to the beautiful city of Itabashi, Ismail Sabri said he believed that Malaysia has a lot to learn from the management of the city, especially when the world is facing extraordinary challenges due to Covid-19.

The prime minister said various social and economic sectors needed to be revitalised so that they could operate at their optimum levels, whereby he believed that Japan, especially the management of Itabashi city, has the best methods of reducing the impact of the pandemic.

“I am interested in exchanging views and learning from your experience,” he said at a ceremony to celebrate his inaugural visit to Japan since holding the post of Malaysian Prime Minister at Itabashi City Hall here.

Ismail Sabri arrived in Tokyo Monday night to kick off his six-day working visit to Japan.

Itabashi is one of the 23 wards in Tokyo Metropolis.

At the ceremony, Ismail Sabri admitted that Malaysia truly admires Japan for its high achievements in science and technology, as well as its success in people’s welfare management and cooperation at the international level.

The prime minister said Malaysia and Japan also shared noble and commendable values in upholding their respective cultural heritage.

“The people of Japan are known for their gentleness, politeness and generosity. This is truly admirable and should be emulated. This culture is also shared in our society in Malaysia,” he said. - Bernama