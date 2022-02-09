M’sia Kendo Association awarded Japanese Foreign Minister’s honour

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Kendo Association (MKA) was today presented with Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation in recognition of its efforts and commitment in promoting and popularising Kendo, a Japanese martial art, in Malaysia for over five decades.

President of MKA, Datuk Abdullah Malim Baginda, who received the commendation on behalf of the association said it came as a surprise and was a testimony of Malaysia’s participation in all the World Kendo Championships held every three years globally.

“The close cooperation with the Japanese embassy has allowed the association to grow in strength among locals where we now have multiracial members and our branches have also grown in Perak, Penang, Kedah, Sabah and Sarawak.

“It is my wish to promote fundamental kendo in our society, having the potential to promote good behaviour among the youngsters,” he told reporters after receiving the commendation from Japan’s ambassador to Malaysia, Takahashi Katsuhiko in a simple ceremony held at the ambassador’s residence here today.

The 90-year-old said he was trained in Kendo from the age of 13 during the Japanese occupation, adding that the Japanese martial art promotes life values which can be applied in people’s daily lives.

Kendo is the martial art of Japanese fencing, developed from traditional techniques of Japanese swordsmanship known as kenjutsu.

The first kendo dojo in Malaysia was set up in 1971 within the compound of the Kuala Lumpur (KL) YMCA and it was later moved to Arena PJ, International Youth Centre in Bandar Tun Razak and eventually at the Japan Club in Seputeh, KL.

Malaysia has participated in all World Kendo Championships since MKA’s formation.

Meanwhile, Takahashi in his speech said MKA initiated the first “ASEAN Kendo Tournament” in 1988 with participants joining from across ASEAN, besides actively organising annual competitions including The Baginda Challenge Trophy, The Kakuya Cup and The Japanese Ambassador’s Cup.

“If the situation allows, I very much look forward to the Japanese Ambassador’s Cup this year as 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Look East Policy between Japan and Malaysia. I hope MKA will take this opportunity to further promote Kendo in Malaysia,” he added.