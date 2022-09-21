M’sia to hire 10,000 Sri Lankan workers

PETALING JAYA: The Cabinet has agreed to bring in 10,000 migrant workers from Sri Lanka, says Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M.Saravanan.

He said the decision to take in the Sri Lankan workers was one of government’s efforts to assist Sri Lanka in braving its economic crisis.

“I urge employers and businesses to support the government’s intentions by hiring these Sri Lankan migrant workers to fill up vacancies in the relevant sectors,“ Saravanan said in a statement today.

Employers interested in hiring Sri Lankan workers can get more information by emailing the ministry’s migrant workers management centre at oscksm@mohr.gov.my, or the peninsula’s workforce department at jtksm@mohr.gov.my.